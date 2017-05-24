Welcher Wohntyp bist du?

Das Abitur ist geschrieben, bald beginnen Ausbildung oder Studium und damit ein neuer Lebens- und Wohnabschnitt. Welcher Wohnungstyp bist du?

Mittwochmorgen – du musst um 8 Uhr aus dem Haus. Allerdings musst du dich noch fertigmachen. Wie sieht deine Morgenroutine aus?
Tja, Pech gehabt. Du hast die Bahn verpasst. Was tust du?
Deine Freunde rufen an. Kommst du spontan mit in den Park?
Die laute Musik aus dem Nachbarzimmer stört dich. Was tust du?
Ein Yoghurt aus deinem Kühlschrank ist spurlos verschwunden. Was nun?
Kurzer Kontocheck: Der Monat ist schon wieder viel zu lang für dein Geld. Um deinen Schwarm trotzdem bekochen zu können, musst du improvisieren. Wie?
Wie nennt dich dein Umfeld?
Jetzt mal ehrlich. Wie sieht eigentlich dein Laptop-Desktop im Normalzustand aus?
Eine Feierei mit Freunden steht an. Wie kommst du hin?
Entscheide dich für eine dieser AnnenMayKantereit-Songzeilen!
Erneut spielen?

